UrduPoint.com

Relief Camps To Prevent Citizens From Heat Stroke Set Up At Various Places In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Relief camps to prevent citizens from heat stroke set up at various places in city

On the direction of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Heat Wave Stroke Relief Camps (First Response Centers for Heat Wave Prevention) have been set up at various places in different districts to protect the citizens from heat wave

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Heat Wave Stroke Relief Camps (First Response Centers for Heat Wave Prevention) have been set up at various places in different districts to protect the citizens from heat wave.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has asked all the Deputy Commissioners to take priority measures to protect the citizens in their respective districts from heat stroke. Establish relief camps and water sabeels.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed that maximum relief camps be set up in the city to prevent citizens from heat stroke.

The Commissioner said that cold drinking water, ORS and medical staff should be ensured at the relief camps.

All arrangements should be made for the provision of medical aid.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers to visit the camps and inspect the arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioners have submitted reports to the Commissioner regarding the establishment of heat stroke relief camps in their respective districts.

Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam, Deputy Commissioner South Abdul Sattar and Deputy Commissioner West Zainul Abideen visited various camps and inspected the arrangements.

As many as 10 relief camps in Malir, 30 in South, 10 in East and 14 in West have been set.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Water Visit Heat Wave Malir Murad Ali Shah All From

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

48 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magis ..

Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

50 seconds ago
 Motorcycling: France MotoGP grids

Motorcycling: France MotoGP grids

3 minutes ago
 IG takes notice of death of accused

IG takes notice of death of accused

3 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in IED blast at North Waz ..

Two killed, four injured in IED blast at North Waziristan

3 minutes ago
 UN launches efforts to prevent arms race in outer ..

UN launches efforts to prevent arms race in outer space

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.