UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Relief Commissioner For Uninterrupted Monitoring Of Smog Control Activities

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:20 PM

Relief Commissioner for uninterrupted monitoring of smog control activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Relief Commissioner Punjab Disaster Management Authority Babar Hayat Tarar on Thursday directed that uninterrupted monitoring of smog control activities during present wave of Covid -19 be continued.

He said this during a review meeting of Covid-19 awareness and smog control activities under PDMA here.

Director General Punjab Disaster Management Authority informed the Relief Commissioner about the measures.

He said that PDMA was constantly monitoring smog control activities as well as ensuring regular distribution of financial assistance among Covid-19 affectees under the Ehsas Kifalat programme. The number of beneficiaries of the programme in the province had reached 147,353, he added.

During the smog control activities, he said that 10,739 vehicles, 2,511 industrial units and 1,612 brick kilns had been sealed.

In order to end the shutdown, the conversion of brick kilns to modern technology was being ensured at the earliest, he said and added that during the last 24 hours, 60 kilns had been shifted to modern technology. Since October 20, fines amounting around Rs. 50 million had been imposed in anti-pollution operations.

Babar Tarar said that Covid-19 and environmental pollution had become challenge for human health. He urged to ensure use of face mask and practice social distance to avoid spread of Covid-19.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Vehicles Babar Hayat October Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

5 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

5 minutes ago

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves remodeling of Mahmoo ..

2 seconds ago

Developmental schemes in Haripur to change the fat ..

8 minutes ago

Money Laundering case: Court grants one-time exemp ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.