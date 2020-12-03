Relief Commissioner for uninterrupted monitoring of smog control activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Relief Commissioner Punjab Disaster Management Authority Babar Hayat Tarar on Thursday directed that uninterrupted monitoring of smog control activities during present wave of Covid -19 be continued.

He said this during a review meeting of Covid-19 awareness and smog control activities under PDMA here.

Director General Punjab Disaster Management Authority informed the Relief Commissioner about the measures.

He said that PDMA was constantly monitoring smog control activities as well as ensuring regular distribution of financial assistance among Covid-19 affectees under the Ehsas Kifalat programme. The number of beneficiaries of the programme in the province had reached 147,353, he added.

During the smog control activities, he said that 10,739 vehicles, 2,511 industrial units and 1,612 brick kilns had been sealed.

In order to end the shutdown, the conversion of brick kilns to modern technology was being ensured at the earliest, he said and added that during the last 24 hours, 60 kilns had been shifted to modern technology. Since October 20, fines amounting around Rs. 50 million had been imposed in anti-pollution operations.

Babar Tarar said that Covid-19 and environmental pollution had become challenge for human health. He urged to ensure use of face mask and practice social distance to avoid spread of Covid-19.