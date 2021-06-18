Religious party delegation meets IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A nine-member delegation of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Pakistan met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

The delegation discussed holding of religious gatherings and processions during the holy month of Muharram and the security needed for it.

The IGP directed the field officers to maintain close coordination with the Shia scholars and in their areas so that better security arrangements could be made during the holy days.

Delegation head and leader of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Allama Abdul Khaliq Asadi thanked the IG Punjab for listening to the problems of the community and issuing immediate instructions for their redress.