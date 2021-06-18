UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Party Delegation Meets IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:58 PM

Religious party delegation meets IGP

A nine-member delegation of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Pakistan met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A nine-member delegation of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Pakistan met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

The delegation discussed holding of religious gatherings and processions during the holy month of Muharram and the security needed for it.

The IGP directed the field officers to maintain close coordination with the Shia scholars and in their areas so that better security arrangements could be made during the holy days.

Delegation head and leader of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Allama Abdul Khaliq Asadi thanked the IG Punjab for listening to the problems of the community and issuing immediate instructions for their redress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Muharram

Recent Stories

SAU VC inaugurates newly constructed crop protect ..

44 seconds ago

Russia, US Provide Strong Support to Libyan Gov't ..

45 seconds ago

Govt offers billions of rupee tax relief to variou ..

47 seconds ago

435,707 persons vaccinated against corona

48 seconds ago

Dlamini to become first black South African rider ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for IS Supporters in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.