UrduPoint.com

REO Visits Rescue 1122 Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

REO visits Rescue 1122 office

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman visited the Rescue 1122 office here on Monday, to inspect the rescue building and emergency vehicles and equipment.

The armed rescue team saluted REO on his arrival.

District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain gave a detailed briefing regarding accidents and community awareness programs in the district.

Dr Abdul Rehman expressed his satisfaction with the performance of Rescue 1122 Attock and said, "The team is purely an organization for public service." REO also inaugurated the newly constructed control room to control the increasing number of emergencies at present.

Ranks were assigned to those who were awarded and congratulations were also given to all the promoted officials.

