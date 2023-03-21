TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 has conducted a one-day training session on first medical aid and the Basic Life Support (BLF) at Tank Campus of the Gomal University.

Director Tank Campus Ehsan Ullah Danish was the chief guest at the training session which was conducted to create awareness among the students, teachers and other staffers about safety measures and Rescue 1122's role during emergency situations, said a press release issued here.

The participants were educated through practical demonstration as how to act when they met various emergencies and provide first medical aid to victims.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives was concerned.

Addressing the awareness session, Director Tank Camp Ehsanullah Danish said that holding this important awareness and training session by Rescue 1122 was the need of the hour.

Later, he thanked the District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 and their entire team for imparting such a useful training session.