UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Conducts Training Session On First Aid At Gomal University's Tank Campus

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts training session on first aid at Gomal University's Tank Campus

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 has conducted a one-day training session on first medical aid and the Basic Life Support (BLF) at Tank Campus of the Gomal University.

Director Tank Campus Ehsan Ullah Danish was the chief guest at the training session which was conducted to create awareness among the students, teachers and other staffers about safety measures and Rescue 1122's role during emergency situations, said a press release issued here.

The participants were educated through practical demonstration as how to act when they met various emergencies and provide first medical aid to victims.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives was concerned.

Addressing the awareness session, Director Tank Camp Ehsanullah Danish said that holding this important awareness and training session by Rescue 1122 was the need of the hour.

Later, he thanked the District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 and their entire team for imparting such a useful training session.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Tank Gomal Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

BISP Board approves new payment model for benefici ..

BISP Board approves new payment model for beneficiaries by opening accounts in b ..

6 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two t ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two terrorism cases

2 hours ago
 President calls for paying attention towards IT in ..

President calls for paying attention towards IT industry in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 ..

Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 fils for H2 2022

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy Month of Ramadan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.