The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Starts Extensive Sanitation Operation Inside Lahore Railway Station
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 10:12 PM
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has speed up its efforts to ensure high-standard cleanliness across the city
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has speed up its efforts to ensure high-standard cleanliness across the city.
According to LWMC sources here on Monday, to provide a clean, pleasant and safe environment for passengers arriving from across Pakistan, LWMC has launched extensive sanitation operations inside Lahore Railway Station, including platforms, waiting areas and surrounding zones.
More than 250 workers have been deployed in the adjoining localities to maintain cleanliness.
Manual sweeping, scrapping and washing operations have been carried out at Nolakha, Railway Road, Badami Bagh and Lari Adda. Additionally, cleanliness teams remain active on Brandreth Road, MacLeod Road, Nicholson Road and Dil Muhammad Road.
LWMC’s machinery and staff are operating in three shifts to ensure uninterrupted sanitation services.
The company has urged citizens to throw garbage in designated bins and to report any cleanliness-related complaints through LWMC’s helpline 1139 or its social media platforms.
