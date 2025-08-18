Bailable Arrest Warrants Issued For Parvez Elahi In Money Laundering Case
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:12 PM
A special (Central) court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A special (Central) court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case.
Judge Muhammad Arif Khan Niazi heard the case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
During the proceedings, Parvez Elahi failed to appear before the court, while his counsel submitted an application seeking one-day exemption on medical grounds, stating that the 80-year-old politician was unwell and advised rest by doctors.
The court, expressing displeasure over his repeated absence, rejected the exemption plea and issued arrest warrants with directions to deposit surety bonds worth Rs10,000.
The court also sought arguments on Parvez Elahi’s acquittal plea at the next hearing, remarking that if he is unable to attend trial due to illness, his counsel should apply for permanent exemption and appointment of a pleader.
The FIA Lahore has already submitted a complete challan against Parvez Elahi and others in the case.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 2025
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign
MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers
Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congress of Arabic & Creative Indust ..
Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah reviews city's cleanliness, dra ..
Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremon ..
Russian CG highlights growing Pakistan-Russia ties, condemns Israeli actions in ..
Bailable arrest warrants issued for Parvez Elahi in money laundering case
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts extensive sanitation operation ..
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah reviews city's cleanliness, drainage2 minutes ago
-
Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Russian CG highlights growing Pakistan-Russia ties, condemns Israeli actions in Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Bailable arrest warrants issued for Parvez Elahi in money laundering case2 minutes ago
-
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts extensive sanitation operation inside Lahore Railw ..2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s Experience for Moder ..1 hour ago
-
Syed Anns Ahmad Gilani: Pakistan’s Tech Visionary Transforming Lives1 hour ago
-
HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free2 hours ago
-
Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council2 hours ago
-
Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation2 hours ago
-
Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Governor Balochistan Ja ..2 hours ago