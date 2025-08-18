Open Menu

Bailable Arrest Warrants Issued For Parvez Elahi In Money Laundering Case

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:12 PM

A special (Central) court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025)

Judge Muhammad Arif Khan Niazi heard the case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

During the proceedings, Parvez Elahi failed to appear before the court, while his counsel submitted an application seeking one-day exemption on medical grounds, stating that the 80-year-old politician was unwell and advised rest by doctors.

The court, expressing displeasure over his repeated absence, rejected the exemption plea and issued arrest warrants with directions to deposit surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

The court also sought arguments on Parvez Elahi’s acquittal plea at the next hearing, remarking that if he is unable to attend trial due to illness, his counsel should apply for permanent exemption and appointment of a pleader.

The FIA Lahore has already submitted a complete challan against Parvez Elahi and others in the case.

