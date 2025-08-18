Russian CG highlights growing Pakistan-Russia ties, condemns Israeli actions in Gaza

Russian Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov Monday said that Pakistan and Russia are working rapidly to strengthen bilateral relations, including discussions on key matters related to Pakistan Steel Mills

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Russian Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov Monday said that Pakistan and Russia are working rapidly to strengthen bilateral relations, including discussions on key matters related to Pakistan Steel Mills.

Speaking to journalists during his visit to the Karachi Press Club, Fedorov strongly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying, “Israel is killing innocent children in Gaza. One day Israel will have to answer for this oppression.”

The consul general was welcomed by Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, and other office-bearers. On the occasion, a photo exhibition was also held to honor Russian journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Fedorov said journalists play a vital role in society’s welfare. He stressed that many Russian journalists sacrificed their lives in pursuit of truth, and their services will never be forgotten.

Fedorov said Russia is collaborating with Pakistan’s elected representatives and providing a large number of scholarships to Pakistani students in Russia.

He noted that efforts are underway to promote Russian language learning in Pakistan. He also pointed out that Pakistan has great potential for film production, adding that a Russian delegation will visit Pakistan in October to shoot a documentary showcasing the country’s positive image.

Reiterating Russia’s stance on Pakistan Steel Mills, Fedorov clarified that no final decision has been made yet, though important aspects are under consideration and both countries are working on the matter.

Earlier, the Russian consul general met the press club’s governing body, including President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, Treasurer Imran Ayub, and senior journalists. The Karachi Press Club presented him with an Ajrak and a shield as a gesture of welcome.