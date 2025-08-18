Russian CG Highlights Growing Pakistan-Russia Ties, Condemns Israeli Actions In Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:12 PM
Russian Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov Monday said that Pakistan and Russia are working rapidly to strengthen bilateral relations, including discussions on key matters related to Pakistan Steel Mills
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Russian Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov Monday said that Pakistan and Russia are working rapidly to strengthen bilateral relations, including discussions on key matters related to Pakistan Steel Mills.
Speaking to journalists during his visit to the Karachi Press Club, Fedorov strongly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying, “Israel is killing innocent children in Gaza. One day Israel will have to answer for this oppression.”
The consul general was welcomed by Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, and other office-bearers. On the occasion, a photo exhibition was also held to honor Russian journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Fedorov said journalists play a vital role in society’s welfare. He stressed that many Russian journalists sacrificed their lives in pursuit of truth, and their services will never be forgotten.
Fedorov said Russia is collaborating with Pakistan’s elected representatives and providing a large number of scholarships to Pakistani students in Russia.
He noted that efforts are underway to promote Russian language learning in Pakistan. He also pointed out that Pakistan has great potential for film production, adding that a Russian delegation will visit Pakistan in October to shoot a documentary showcasing the country’s positive image.
Reiterating Russia’s stance on Pakistan Steel Mills, Fedorov clarified that no final decision has been made yet, though important aspects are under consideration and both countries are working on the matter.
Earlier, the Russian consul general met the press club’s governing body, including President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, Treasurer Imran Ayub, and senior journalists. The Karachi Press Club presented him with an Ajrak and a shield as a gesture of welcome.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 2025
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign
MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers
Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congress of Arabic & Creative Indust ..
Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah reviews city's cleanliness, dra ..
Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremon ..
Russian CG highlights growing Pakistan-Russia ties, condemns Israeli actions in ..
Bailable arrest warrants issued for Parvez Elahi in money laundering case
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts extensive sanitation operation ..
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah reviews city's cleanliness, drainage3 minutes ago
-
Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremony3 minutes ago
-
Russian CG highlights growing Pakistan-Russia ties, condemns Israeli actions in Gaza3 minutes ago
-
Bailable arrest warrants issued for Parvez Elahi in money laundering case3 minutes ago
-
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts extensive sanitation operation inside Lahore Railw ..3 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s Experience for Moder ..1 hour ago
-
Syed Anns Ahmad Gilani: Pakistan’s Tech Visionary Transforming Lives1 hour ago
-
HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free2 hours ago
-
Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council2 hours ago
-
Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation2 hours ago
-
Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Governor Balochistan Ja ..2 hours ago