UrduPoint.com

Residents Of Arandu Urge Provision Of Basic Amenities; Deplores 'apathy' Of KP Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Residents of Arandu urge provision of basic amenities; deplores 'apathy' of KP govt

The residents of far flung village of Arandu, here on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan, regardless of their political, religious affiliations on Thursday staged a peaceful demonstration and Jirga and urged of the provincial government to provide them basic amenities.

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The residents of far flung village of Arandu, here on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan, regardless of their political, religious affiliations on Thursday staged a peaceful demonstration and Jirga and urged of the provincial government to provide them basic amenities.

The village is situated on the banks of Landai Sin River just above its confluence with the Kunar River and lies on the border with Kunar Province, Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion Nazim Abdul Majeed and local elders said that UC Arundu has a total population of 25,000 in five village councils. He also complained about the acute shortage of technology in the area.

The people of the valley had played the role of a front-line force in the war against terror, he said He said the construction of Arandu road started some time ago but it was left unfinished and still 32 km of the road was unpaved.

Similarly, he claimed that there was no healthcare facility in the valley and the only Primary health center which was upgraded in 2009 as Rural Health Center (RHC) but lacked basic facilities of treatment as no doctor visited the area in two months.

He deplored that one local medical technician purportedly was running the entire health center and examines the patients.

He said that despite repeated complaints and requests the provincial government and district government did not take any notice in resolving the issue.

Similarly, he pointed out that the number of teachers at the high school of Arundu was very less, while the higher secondary school was closed long time ago.

The Nazim said that the area was deprived of mobile phone and internet service in this age of technology when students were getting online education across the globe, the students Arundu were deprived of this basic facility and disconnected from the rest of the country and the world.

"There is no drinking water scheme for the area," he said and added that the Public Health Engineering department of KP government had allegedly embezzled millions of rupees. He said that all the development works were on paper and there was nothing on the ground.

On this occasion, the speakers also thanked the Pakistan Army, which had constructed the children's park in Arandu and continues to cooperate with the people in other works.

The speakers criticized KP forest department for allegedly not recruiting the local people on merit to protect the forest areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Shortage Internet World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Technology Jirga Education Water Mobile Road Doctor Border All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

DC visits different areas of Nawabshah

DC visits different areas of Nawabshah

4 minutes ago
 German Parliament Adopts Price Ceiling on Gas, Hea ..

German Parliament Adopts Price Ceiling on Gas, Heating, Electricity for Househol ..

4 minutes ago
 NCRC organizes 5th commission meeting of NCRC

NCRC organizes 5th commission meeting of NCRC

4 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Afghanistan to Inve ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Afghanistan to Investigate Attack on Hotel in Kab ..

6 minutes ago
 US Calls on UNSC Council to Add All Islamic State ..

US Calls on UNSC Council to Add All Islamic State Affiliates to Sanctions List - ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM condemns suicide attack in North Waziristan ..

AJK PM condemns suicide attack in North Waziristan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.