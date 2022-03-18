Resources being used to facilitate people: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said all possible resources are being utilized for the solution of problems of people.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had promoted politics of service by releasing development funds in all districts of the province without any discrimination, he added.

He said in PP-36, a network of development works worth millions of rupees had been laid, especially in backward areas which had been neglected in the past, adding thatliving standard of people was being improved with facilities provided bythe government.