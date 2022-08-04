UrduPoint.com

Resources Being Utilized To Help Rain-affectees In Rakhshan Division: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Resources being utilized to help rain-affectees in Rakhshan division: Commissioner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Thursday said that all available resources were being utilized to help flood victims in respective affected areas of the division.

He expressed these views while talking to citizens in Nushki and its remote areas during distribution of rations and necessary items among affected people in the area.

The commissioner said, "We have not forgotten the people of any area and villages in difficult times. Rather, we were trying to provide relief activities to people in rain hit areas." He said that on the instruction of the government of Balochistan, relief package and ration were being delivered to the people of remote affected areas of Nushki despite having difficult routes.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, orders were issued to relevant sectors to remain a high alert throughout the province in view of the situation caused by the rains, and the focus was on the improvement and relief to the victims, he said.

He said that in the meantime, action would be taken against the absent officers and personnel in the light of the directives of the Chief Secretary Balochistan and no negligence in helping the victims would be tolerated in this regard.

He said instructions had been issued to concerned officials to submit reports to the commissioner on a daily basis regarding the losses and victims related to the recent torrential rains and also to report about relief and rehabilitation works.

He said due to the flood situation in the province, the holidays of all government officials, staff and administration had been canceled.

He said that during the recent monsoon rains, the administration in Rakhshan division was working day and night and was taking all possible measures in the relief and rehabilitation works in Nushki.

Khetran said the affected people would be assisted within the available resources, adding that the report of the damage to the property and crops of the people were also being compiled. The government would announce the relief package for the compensation of their losses after completion of reports of losses,He said, "We have made medical arrangements to protect people against possible epidemics and insect threats and are also stocking essential medicines to combat and treat post-rainy diseases in urban and rural areas."

