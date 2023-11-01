Revenue Public Service Kutcheries held

On the special instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab, Revenue Public Service Kutcheries were held in the three tehsils of Narowal district under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Hasan Raza

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) On the special instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab, Revenue Public Service Kutcheries were held in the three tehsils of Narowal district under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Hasan Raza.

Assistant Commissioner Shakargarh Khizr Zahoor Goraya and Assistant Commissioner Zafarwal issued orders to the relevant revenue officers to resolve the complaints of the complainants coming to the Public Service Revenue Kutcheries in their respective tehsils.

At the district headquarters level, in Tehsil Complex, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hasan Raza addressed the complaints of people regarding revenue in Public Service Revenue Kutchery.

He listened to the problems of people and issued orders to the concerned officers for their immediate solution.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rana Zafarullah Khan and Tehsildar Nasir Mehmood Jajja, Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Arshad and others were also present on this occasion.

The DC said that the solution of the problems faced by the public regarding revenue is the first priority. He said that the doors of his office are open for the public. Any person who has a complaint against any district department can meet him and his problem will be solved on merit, he added.