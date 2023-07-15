Revolution brought about in education sector: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that the amount of work done by the present government for promotion of education is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

He was speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of Allam Iqbal Open University Regional Campus at Sheikhupura, which would be completed with Rs 250 million. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a revolution was brought about in the education sector. He said his entire team is making progress and improvement in every sector.

Imran Khan's role in May-9 incidents was very condemnable and he should not be pardoned for those heinous acts under any circumstances. Those who attacked national installations, their mastermind and accomplices should be punished severely. Now, he is expected to be arrested, added the minister.

Director General Pakistan Institute of Education Dr. Muhammad Shahid Saroya, PML-N central leader Chaudhry Shahbaz Chhina, Chaudhry Sarfraz Ahmad Chhina, Director General Regional Services Malik Taukir Ahmed, Regional Director Javed Iqbal, Dr Bashir Ahmed, Dr Syed Baqar Hamdani, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam Gujjar, Rana Muhammad Irshad Chaudhry, Iftikhar Ahmed Gujjar, Malik Muhammad Ramzan, Columnist Mirza Yasin Baig, and a large number of participants were present.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the future of youth lies in getting skilled education instead of traditional education. In the modern era, the demand for technical people is increasing day by day. He said that 25 million children are out of school in Pakistan, but he made sincerely efforts and enrolled 90,000 children in schools of Islamabad within a year. The number of out-of-school children has been reduced to zero in the capital area, he said and added that the method of online education has been permanently adopted.

He said that e-schooling has also been started in the country. He said Muridke area of Sheikhupura had been made hub of universities, and added that Pakistan's number one university Quaid-e-Azam University campus would be inaugurated in Sharqpur Sharif area of Sheikhupura in few days.