Road accident claims two lives in Mach

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 )

According to Levies sources, the both victims resident of Killi Sarda area of Quetta were on way to home on a motorbike when a vehicle hit them which was coming from opposite side at Marri petrol Pump near Mach area.

As a result, they received serious injuries and died on the spot. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to nearby hospital where the bodies were identified as Attah Muhammad and Muhammad Azeem.

The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.