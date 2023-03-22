Robber held in injured condition, accomplice flees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested a robber in injured condition near a civil garden in the limits of Shah Shams Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the accused identified as Ali Husnain was wanted in multiple cases of burglary, theft and rape registered with different police stations here.

Police received a call at 12:00 a.m. around midnight that two robbers snatched a motorbike, Honda 125 from passersby at Head Domri.

Following the information, the area was cordoned off to arrest the accused.

During the blockade, police tried to stop the accused. But when they didn't stop, the police team started chasing them. In the meantime, the robbers opened fire on a police team which fired back and it continued for a long time. When the firing stopped, police saw the robber laying down in wounded condition by the firing of his own accomplice. While his fellow had escaped by taking the benefits of the doubt. Police cordoned off the area with raids that were started to arrest the accused fled the scene, it's added.