Robbers kill a man in Pindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Robbers gunned down a man over resistance near the suburb of Pirwadhai in Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning.

According to police few unidentified burglars tried to enter a house and when the man resisted, they opened fire and ran away, a private news channel reported.

The victim sustained a bulled on chest and died on the spot, the body was taken to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, he confirmed.

First Investigation Report had been registered against the unidentified suspects and the search operation was underway, he informed.