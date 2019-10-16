UrduPoint.com
Robbers Kill A Man In Pindi

Muhammad Irfan 52 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Robbers gunned down a man over resistance near the suburb of Pirwadhai in Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Robbers gunned down a man over resistance near the suburb of Pirwadhai in Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning.

According to police few unidentified burglars tried to enter a house and when the man resisted, they opened fire and ran away, a private news channel reported.

The victim sustained a bulled on chest and died on the spot, the body was taken to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, he confirmed.

First Investigation Report had been registered against the unidentified suspects and the search operation was underway, he informed.

