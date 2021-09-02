An incident of theft occurred here Thursday at the residence of Rashid Panhwar, a journalist working for Associated Press of Pakistan, and his elder brother Shahid Panhwar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :An incident of theft occurred here Thursday at the residence of Rashid Panhwar, a journalist working for Associated Press of Pakistan, and his elder brother Shahid Panhwar.

The thieves looted Rs.

60,000 cash, 3 tola jewelry and some other items.

The incident happened at Al Mustafa Luxury Bungalows near Al Mustafa Trust along Hyderabad Bypass road in the limits of Nasim Nagar police.

The police have registered an initial report. Further probe was underway.