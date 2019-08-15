Role of waste management company lauded

The office-bearers of Ittehad Council have lauded role of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company in lifting offal and waste of the sacrificial animals during the Eid days

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :The office-bearers of Ittehad Council have lauded role of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company in lifting offal and waste of the sacrificial animals during the Eid days.

According to a press release issued here, Chairman Ittehad Council, Rana Muhammad Akhtar and others said that Bahawalpur Management Company played very positive role in lifting offal and waste of the sacrificial animals during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

"Credit goes to Bahawalpur Waste Management Company for making the city clean by lifting offal during the Eid days," he said.

He demanded of the authorities concerned to provide more vehicles and funds to Bahawalpur Waste Management Company so that it could work sufficiently to keep the city clean.