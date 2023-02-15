UrduPoint.com

Roshan Packages Keen To Invest In Ethiopia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Roshan Packages keen to invest in Ethiopia

Roshan Packages, a leading manufacturer of corrugated and flexible packaging, on Wednesday expressed keen interest to invest in the manufacturing sector of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Roshan Packages, a leading manufacturer of corrugated and flexible packaging, on Wednesday expressed keen interest to invest in the manufacturing sector of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Roshan Packages Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) Tayyab Ejaz discussed different options in this regard during a meeting with Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The ambassador briefed the CEO about political, economic and security situation in his country and said it was a right time to enter the market of Ethiopia which was a gateway to Africa having 1.4 billion population.

He said Ethiopia was the fastest-growing economy in the world as the incumbent government had implemented a reform agenda to transform the country.

Jemal Beker said the cost of production was cheap in Ethiopia which had been producing clean energy through water, solar and geo thermal sources. It was also a signatory of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement which enabled the manufacturers in Ethiopia to sell their products across the continent.

There has been full investment protection guarantee in Ethiopia, he noted.

He also invited the CEO to join in the Pakistani trade delegation flying to Ethiopia on March 5-10 for exploring trade, business and investment opportunities.

CEO Tayyab Ejaz said he would participate in the trade delegation and expressed his resolve for bringing the two countries more close.

Earlier, the ambassador visited different manufacturing plants installed by Roshan Packages and also planted a sapling on his arrival.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Business Water Ethiopia March Market Government Agreement Roshan Packages Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Peshawar, Islamabad victorious in National Physica ..

Peshawar, Islamabad victorious in National Physical Disability T20 Cricket C'shi ..

12 minutes ago
 SAU organizes exhibition, painting competition

SAU organizes exhibition, painting competition

12 minutes ago
 Born in wartime, Syrian children orphaned by quake ..

Born in wartime, Syrian children orphaned by quake

12 minutes ago
 EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platfo ..

EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platform integration

40 minutes ago
 No Legal Grounds for Transferring Russia's Frozen ..

No Legal Grounds for Transferring Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine - Swiss Gove ..

17 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) starts ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) starts detachment of defaulters' conn ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.