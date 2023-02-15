Roshan Packages keen to invest in Ethiopia

Roshan Packages, a leading manufacturer of corrugated and flexible packaging, on Wednesday expressed keen interest to invest in the manufacturing sector of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Roshan Packages, a leading manufacturer of corrugated and flexible packaging, on Wednesday expressed keen interest to invest in the manufacturing sector of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Roshan Packages Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) Tayyab Ejaz discussed different options in this regard during a meeting with Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The ambassador briefed the CEO about political, economic and security situation in his country and said it was a right time to enter the market of Ethiopia which was a gateway to Africa having 1.4 billion population.

He said Ethiopia was the fastest-growing economy in the world as the incumbent government had implemented a reform agenda to transform the country.

Jemal Beker said the cost of production was cheap in Ethiopia which had been producing clean energy through water, solar and geo thermal sources. It was also a signatory of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement which enabled the manufacturers in Ethiopia to sell their products across the continent.

There has been full investment protection guarantee in Ethiopia, he noted.

He also invited the CEO to join in the Pakistani trade delegation flying to Ethiopia on March 5-10 for exploring trade, business and investment opportunities.

CEO Tayyab Ejaz said he would participate in the trade delegation and expressed his resolve for bringing the two countries more close.

Earlier, the ambassador visited different manufacturing plants installed by Roshan Packages and also planted a sapling on his arrival.