RPO hold “Open Court” to address public grievances

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa held an open court in the Regional Police Office under the open door policy of the Punjab government and as per the vision of IGP Punjab.

In the open court, the citizens of the four districts of the region, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal, submitted their applications for redressal of grievances.

Yasir Ali resident of Cantt took a stance that action be taken against the plaintiff case under 182, On which the RPO issued orders to City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani for immediate further action.

Another complainant Imran submitted application regarding the transaction and dispute over the land, On which immediate inquiry orders were issued to the CPO Rawalpindi.

Additionally, RPO also issued order to the relevant officers for immediate action on other miscellaneous requests.

Speaking on this occasion, RPO Rawalpindi said that timely access to justice is the basic right of every citizen, promising concerted efforts to uphold justice and merit in addressing citizens' concerns also.