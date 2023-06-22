RPO inaugurates newly constructed Daraban police check post

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Region Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed check post here on the inter-provincial highway Dera-Zhob road within the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani, DSP Headquarters, DSP Darzinda and other senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

DPO Qaiserani gave a briefing to the RPO about the security of the check post, building, security cameras and on-duty personnel.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the RPO Dera said that, this police check post will be an important milestone in maintaining peace and order in the area and providing convenience to the local people.

Afridi said it would also help police to control the area which would improve the law and order situation and effectively prevent crimes in the area.

On this occasion, he appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in identifying crimes and help them till the eradication of crimes.

"No compromise would be made in view of the supremacy of law, justice and merit," he emphasized. "Every police officer should always strive to fight crime, maintain law and order and provide justice to the people without discrimination," the RPO maintained.