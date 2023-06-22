Open Menu

RPO Inaugurates Newly Constructed Daraban Police Check Post

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

RPO inaugurates newly constructed Daraban police check post

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Region Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed check post here on the inter-provincial highway Dera-Zhob road within the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani, DSP Headquarters, DSP Darzinda and other senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

DPO Qaiserani gave a briefing to the RPO about the security of the check post, building, security cameras and on-duty personnel.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the RPO Dera said that, this police check post will be an important milestone in maintaining peace and order in the area and providing convenience to the local people.

Afridi said it would also help police to control the area which would improve the law and order situation and effectively prevent crimes in the area.

On this occasion, he appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in identifying crimes and help them till the eradication of crimes.

"No compromise would be made in view of the supremacy of law, justice and merit," he emphasized. "Every police officer should always strive to fight crime, maintain law and order and provide justice to the people without discrimination," the RPO maintained.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Road Dera Ismail Khan Afridi Post Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

20 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

35 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

50 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

1 hour ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

1 hour ago
UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

2 hours ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

3 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

3 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan