Rs 4.5 billion to be spent on development projects ; free transport facility launched for students : DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General , Mohmand Hydropower Project , Brigadier Imtiaz Hussain on Wednesday said that an amount of Rs 4.5 billion would be spent on the development projects in the area including construction of roads, schools, hospitals, water projects, handicrafts and skills centers for women in Mohammad district.

He said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of providing a free transport service for the students arranged by the Mohmand Hydropower Project.

The ceremony held at Yaka Ghund, sub-division, Mohmand district was attended by the Deputy Commissioner, Ghulam Habib, Assistant Commissioner , Dr. Mohsin Habib, DPO Salahuddin Kundi, District Health Officer , Muhammad Hayat Afridi besides a large number of tribal elders, social and political activists.

The management of Mohmand Hydropower Project has provided 10 buses to provide free transportation facility to carry students to educational institutions on daily basis across the district.

While giving details about the ongoing work on Mohmand dam, Brigadier Imtiaz Hussain said that work on this project was in full swing and it would be completed within its stipulated time.

He said that huge amount was being spent on the development projects which would bring prosperity and employment opportunities in the region.

He said that Rs 4.5 billion amount was apart from funds allocated for the dam construction.

On the occasion, the tribal elders and local people informed about various problems of the area and demanded that the project should benefit the local residents on priority basis so that backwardness of the area could be removed and priority be given to local population in jobs.

The participants of the ceremony assured their full support and cooperation to the district management to complete all development projects with stipulated timeframe.