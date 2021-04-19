UrduPoint.com
Rs 5.5bln Given For Providing Substantial Relief To People Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has given Rs 5.5 billion special package to provide substantial relief to people in Ramazan, and Punjab was the only province where fruits of the Ramazan relief package were reaching people.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Rs 2.4 billion subsidy had been given for provision of flour at subsidized rate and many other steps had also been taken to provide relief to people.

He said that a 10-kilogram flour bag and sugar were available for Rs 375 and Rs 65 per kilogram, respectively.

Meanwhile, 150,000-ton wheat stocks were allocated for the Ramazan package, he added.

He said that the ministers and advisors were deputed to watch the Ramazan bazaars and "I am also monitoring the field situation".

It is sanguine that the crackdown on hoarders and profiteers was yielding results and the government would not sit idle till the complete elimination of price-hike mafia, concluded the CM.

