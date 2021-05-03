Rs 7.44 bn being invested on 1185 uplift schemes in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :An amount of Rs 7.44 billion was being invested in Multan district's 1185 infrastructural uplift and public facilitation initiatives under Social Action Plan (SAP) and Community Development Programme (CDP).

Exactly 595 schemes have been completed while remaining 590 were under execution under SAP and CDP, officials informed the Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad in a review meeting here Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner headquarter Rana Akhlaq Ahmad, MD Waste Management Company, MD Wasa, and officials of different departments attended the meeting.

Deputy director development Irfan Anjum briefed DC on updated status of schemes. He said that all the CDP-1 schemes have been completed while 91 per cent work has been completed under CDP-II. Morteover SAP-I and SAP-II have been completed by 85 per cent.

DC instructed officials, particularly Wasa, to pace up execution and warned that officials concerned would be held responsible if funds meant for any scheme got lapsed. He said that review meetings to discuss SAP and CDP schemes would be held every Tuesday.

Officials emphasized the need for accelerating work under CDP-III and SAP-III schemes.