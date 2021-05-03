UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 7.44 Bn Being Invested On 1185 Uplift Schemes In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Rs 7.44 bn being invested on 1185 uplift schemes in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :An amount of Rs 7.44 billion was being invested in Multan district's 1185 infrastructural uplift and public facilitation initiatives under Social Action Plan (SAP) and Community Development Programme (CDP).

Exactly 595 schemes have been completed while remaining 590 were under execution under SAP and CDP, officials informed the Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad in a review meeting here Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner headquarter Rana Akhlaq Ahmad, MD Waste Management Company, MD Wasa, and officials of different departments attended the meeting.

Deputy director development Irfan Anjum briefed DC on updated status of schemes. He said that all the CDP-1 schemes have been completed while 91 per cent work has been completed under CDP-II. Morteover SAP-I and SAP-II have been completed by 85 per cent.

DC instructed officials, particularly Wasa, to pace up execution and warned that officials concerned would be held responsible if funds meant for any scheme got lapsed. He said that review meetings to discuss SAP and CDP schemes would be held every Tuesday.

Officials emphasized the need for accelerating work under CDP-III and SAP-III schemes.

Related Topics

Multan Company All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is ..

11 minutes ago

OPPO’s F19 Pro Limited Eid Edit is finally avail ..

14 minutes ago

Govt unveiles electoral reforms agenda to ensure t ..

17 minutes ago

Vaccination of people aged above 40-year to begin ..

40 minutes ago

One more patient dies of coronavirus in Hyderabad ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.