Ruling Coalition Faces Differences Over Talks With PTI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2023 | 10:12 PM

The sources say that Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has opposed dialogue with the PTI. The JUI-F claims that Imran Khan is not a politician and that the PTI is not a political force.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2023) The ruling coalition in Pakistan is facing turbulence as differences arise over talks with the opposition, according to sources.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a major opposition party in Pakistan and is led by Imran Khan. Bilawal Bhutto, the leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and a member of the ruling coalition, is insistent on negotiations with the opposition. He has been endorsed by other members of the ruling coalition in his position on negotiations with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Balochistan National Party (BNP), and Khalid Maqsood.

However, the Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), another member of the ruling coalition, has opposed dialogue with the PTI. The JUI-F claims that Imran Khan is not a politician and that the PTI is not a political force. Zain Bugti, another member of the ruling coalition, has also opposed dialogue with Imran Khan, calling him dishonest and untrustworthy.

These differences have emerged amid increasing political tension in Pakistan. The cabinet meeting, held to deliberate on talks with the PTI, saw Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attempting to keep the ruling coalition united.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto insisted on negotiations with the opposition, and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Mohsin Dawar supported his position. However, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) opposed Bilawal Bhutto's stance on negotiations.

Bilawal Bhutto stressed the importance of choosing the path of dialogue to overcome the country's crisis. He said that closing the doors of dialogue is against their principles, and closing the doors of dialogue was undemocratic and non-political as well. "This is the time when we need to choose the path of dialogue to pull the country out of crisis," said Bilawal while sharing his views on the talks option.

After disagreements over talks with the opposition, the government coalition's meeting ended without any consensus. The differences between the ruling coalition partners are a major development amid the soaring political temperature in Pakistan. It is not yet clear how the situation will be resolved, and it remains to be seen whether the ruling coalition can remain united in the face of these differences.

