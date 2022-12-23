Rural women in agricultural fields largest contributors to informal economy: Kashmala Tariq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Rural women working in agricultural fields are the largest contributors to the informal economy in Pakistan, but their contributions were not fully acknowledged.

These women have the same rights as working women in cities but in remote areas, there is no recognition of their contribution and rights.

These remarks were made by Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment Kashmala Tariq at the national launch of study on women agricultural workers' rights organized by Awaz-CDS Pakistan.

She said that there is a strong need to implement laws already in place for women agricultural workers' rights as they often earn less than men and are deprived of basic rights and protection.

She stressed the need of creating awareness among Women Agricultural Workers (WAWs) through mass media and affective role of local governments in addressing these issues.

Chief Executive AwazCDS-Pakistan Zia-ur-Rehman highlighted in his address that WAWs often earn less than 50 percent of male wages.

She recommended that provincial ministries, district departments, UN and trade unions must be involved in ensuring WAW rights by building their capacities and raising their awareness.