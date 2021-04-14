UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RWMC Executes Special Cleanliness Plan At Sasta Bazars Of District

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:03 PM

RWMC executes special cleanliness plan at Sasta Bazars of district

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), under its ongoing special cleanliness plan in the city to provide best waste management services, executed cleanliness awareness drive at all 14 Sasta Ramzan Bazars of the district through deploying its 79 workers in vrious duty shifts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), under its ongoing special cleanliness plan in the city to provide best waste management services, executed cleanliness awareness drive at all 14 Sasta Ramzan Bazars of the district through deploying its 79 workers in vrious duty shifts.

The cleanliness drive was executed in Sasta Ramzan Bazars established at Murree, Kahuta, Kotli Satian, Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Rawalpindi city.

The communication teams of the company distributed special waste bags and pamphlets for guidelines about safe disposals of waste among traders and stall holders besides keeping 30 containers in Sasta Bazars established at Chakri, Dhok Hassu, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Allama Iqbal Park, Committee Chowk, Haideri Chowk, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and Adyala.

In addition, the RWMC deputed eight workers for performing cleanliness duties in two shifts at corona vaccination Center in sports Complex Double Road.

The operation was conducted following a meeting between RWMC Chairman Col (Retd) Ajmal Sabir Raja and MD Awais Manzoor Tarar.

On this occasion, the RWMC Chairman said the government was providing all out facilities to the people during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and the RWMC was determined to make the city neat and clean.

He directed the staff concerned to integrate their efforts while performing their duties and zero tolerance would be observed on negligence in this regard.

Related Topics

Sports Murree Company Road Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Kallar Syedan Taxila All Government Best

Recent Stories

Final preparations underway for Arabian Travel Mar ..

3 minutes ago

28 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago

470 new corona cases reported with no death in Sin ..

2 minutes ago

Sputnik V Talks Unaffected by Delivery of 1Mln Dos ..

2 minutes ago

EU Import Responsible for 16% of Global Deforestat ..

2 minutes ago

EMA Expects to Issue New Recommendation on Johnson ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.