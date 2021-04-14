RWMC executes special cleanliness plan at Sasta Bazars of district

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), under its ongoing special cleanliness plan in the city to provide best waste management services, executed cleanliness awareness drive at all 14 Sasta Ramzan Bazars of the district through deploying its 79 workers in vrious duty shifts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), under its ongoing special cleanliness plan in the city to provide best waste management services, executed cleanliness awareness drive at all 14 Sasta Ramzan Bazars of the district through deploying its 79 workers in vrious duty shifts.

The cleanliness drive was executed in Sasta Ramzan Bazars established at Murree, Kahuta, Kotli Satian, Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Rawalpindi city.

The communication teams of the company distributed special waste bags and pamphlets for guidelines about safe disposals of waste among traders and stall holders besides keeping 30 containers in Sasta Bazars established at Chakri, Dhok Hassu, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Allama Iqbal Park, Committee Chowk, Haideri Chowk, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and Adyala.

In addition, the RWMC deputed eight workers for performing cleanliness duties in two shifts at corona vaccination Center in sports Complex Double Road.

The operation was conducted following a meeting between RWMC Chairman Col (Retd) Ajmal Sabir Raja and MD Awais Manzoor Tarar.

On this occasion, the RWMC Chairman said the government was providing all out facilities to the people during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and the RWMC was determined to make the city neat and clean.

He directed the staff concerned to integrate their efforts while performing their duties and zero tolerance would be observed on negligence in this regard.