Rwp Safe City Project To Be Inaugurated On Jan 30

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities to swiftly complete Rawalpindi Safe City Project which would be inaugurated on January 30.

According to a Commissioner office spokesman, the commissioner during a visit to the safe city project site reviewed the construction work of the project.

"January 30 is the deadline for making the Safe City Project Rawalpindi functional in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab," the spokesman informed.

All-out efforts were being made to complete the work within stipulated time frame, he said.

In the first phase of the project, cameras would be installed at various sites, major intersections, main mosques, churches, commercial points, Muharram procession routes, petrol pumps and other places, he added.

The spokesman informed that the Safe City Project would help improve law and order in the city and enhance the sense of security among the citizens.

The project would not only help control crime and maintain law and order situation but also to regulate traffic on city roads, he added.

The Commissioner had also visited Rawalpindi Gymkhana, Business Facilitation Centre, Allama Iqbal Library and Sixth Road Metro Station to review the ongoing construction work.

The authorities were directed to complete the construction work of all the projects as soon as possible.

The Commissioner visited different projects to check all the arrangements ahead of the inauguration of the projects by Chief Minister Punjab, he informed.

Sixth Road Metro Station would be opened for the public after the inauguration.

The authorities were instructed that the construction work of Metro Station Sixth Road should be completed in couple of days.

The spokesman said that 98 percent development work of Allama Iqbal Library and Business Facilitation Center had also been completed.

At present, Allama Iqbal Library has 20,000 books while 50,000 books would be arranged for the library, he said adding, a separate space would be allotted in the library for the students.

Establishment of business facilitation center at Rawalpindi Development Authority would help promote economic activities in the region, the spokesman said.

