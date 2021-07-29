SABS updates architecture, ceramics subjects

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar Thursday presided over a meeting to review and update the courses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar Thursday presided over a meeting to review and update the courses.

According to university spokesman, besides faculty members, the meeting was also attended by architect Hamir Soomro and architect Sara Mehmood as experts from Karachi.

The faculty members Prof. Fahad Shams Nizamani and Qurat-ul-Ain Bhayo from Architecture and Ceramics Departments respectively gave presentations regarding concerned subjects which included the review and update of subjects from Architecture and Fine Art Department Ceramics as major.

The committee members reviewed the syllabus according to needs of academic requirements and put relevant suggestions to meet criteria, the university spokesman informed and added that the members were satisfied with syllabus requirements and data presented by concerned departments.

More Stories From Pakistan

