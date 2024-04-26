Safety wires distributed among motorcyclists

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The traffic police launched an awareness campaign for motorcyclists to save them

from kite string here on Friday.

DSP Traffic City distributed safety wires among motorcycles in Shaheed Chowk on Fatima

Jinnah Road and said that it would save motorcyclists from string.

He said that traffic police were also taking action against those carrying kite flying material.