UrduPoint.com

Sajid Turi Calls On UAE Counterpart

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Sajid Turi calls on UAE counterpart

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi called on his UAE counterpart Dr Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Alwar, on the sidelines of the 'World Government Summit' in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi called on his UAE counterpart Dr Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Alwar, on the sidelines of the 'World Government Summit' in Dubai.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Turi, discussed bilateral relations and employment opportunities for Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates, according to a press release.

Issues of mutual interest also came under discussion. Turi also highlighted the issues faced by Pakistani workers in the UAE, including their working conditions and the overall welfare of the Pakistani community.

Both sides explored ways to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of employment.

Sajid said, "Pakistan and the UAE share a strong bond based on brotherhood, religion, culture and trade.

" Both the dignitaries agreed to jointly address the issues of Pakistani community and workers in the UAE.

Dr Abdul Rahman appreciated the contribution of Pakistani workers in the Emirates economy, and assured the delegation that his ministry would be committed to protecting the rights of workers and ensuring their welfare.

Sajid Turi said, "The UAE is home to the largest number of Pakistani manpower and we are keen to provide more workforce to the UAE to meet its requirement." The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both the sides agreeing to continue their collaboration and work towards ensuring the protection and welfare of Pakistani workers in the UAE.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Summit, Sajid Turi also held meetings with various other delegations and ministers.

Related Topics

Pakistan World UAE Dubai Alwar United Arab Emirates Government Share Employment

Recent Stories

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis C ..

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships

14 minutes ago
 Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

14 minutes ago
 President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerc ..

President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) keen t ..

14 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conf ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conference &#039;Maamen&#039;

25 minutes ago
 Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 ..

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 illegal connections

14 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.