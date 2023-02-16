Sajid Turi calls on UAE counterpart

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi called on his UAE counterpart Dr Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Alwar, on the sidelines of the 'World Government Summit' in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi called on his UAE counterpart Dr Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Alwar, on the sidelines of the 'World Government Summit' in Dubai.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Turi, discussed bilateral relations and employment opportunities for Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates, according to a press release.

Issues of mutual interest also came under discussion. Turi also highlighted the issues faced by Pakistani workers in the UAE, including their working conditions and the overall welfare of the Pakistani community.

Both sides explored ways to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of employment.

Sajid said, "Pakistan and the UAE share a strong bond based on brotherhood, religion, culture and trade.

" Both the dignitaries agreed to jointly address the issues of Pakistani community and workers in the UAE.

Dr Abdul Rahman appreciated the contribution of Pakistani workers in the Emirates economy, and assured the delegation that his ministry would be committed to protecting the rights of workers and ensuring their welfare.

Sajid Turi said, "The UAE is home to the largest number of Pakistani manpower and we are keen to provide more workforce to the UAE to meet its requirement." The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both the sides agreeing to continue their collaboration and work towards ensuring the protection and welfare of Pakistani workers in the UAE.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Summit, Sajid Turi also held meetings with various other delegations and ministers.