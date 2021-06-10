Salim Saifullah suggests formulation of policies to further increase growth rate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association, Salim Saifullah Khan Thursday appreciated government for its result oriented decision to strengthen economy of the country and suggested formulation of similar policies to increase growth rate in coming fiscal year.

In a press statement, he said that economic survey was a proof that government was moving in a right direction adding economic growth indicators would further increase if same policies were made part of planning in future.

He said that Pakistan's economy was growing in the existing scenario in which most economies of the world were confronted with an unsatisfactory growth.

He attributed growth rate to positive decisions taken by the government and said that expatriates have also contributed for the growth rate that was highly appreciable.

He said that lucrative package to support construction sector has also impacted growth rate in a positive way.

Saifullah also urged government to support export oriented industries and give them special package of electricity and sui gas.