Samsam Bukhari says he never liked Information Ministry

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Provincial minister for Information Samsan Bukhari portfolio has been changed to (Revenue department) consolidation.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Samsam Bukhari was replaced as Punjab information minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle.

According to media reports, Samsam Bukhari said that he never wanted Information Ministry but the situation made him accept the ministry.

He said that he will work wherever Prime Minister Imran Khan appoints him.

Punjab Chief Minister has shuffled various provincial ministers portfolio. The portfolios of different provincial ministers, including Samsam Bukhari and Yasir Hamayun have been changed by Punjab Government after Prime Minister Imran khan Visited Lahore.

Provincial minister for Information Samsan Bukhari portfolio has been changed to (Revenue department) consolidation.

Minister for Industry portfolio has been changed to ministry of Information and also given additional responsibilities of Culture. Portfolio of Tourism has been taken back from Higher education Minister Yasir Hamayun. Ministry of tourism has been assigned to Mohammad Taimoor, previouslu minister for Youth Affairs and sports.

Bait-Ul-Mal and Social Welfare ministries have been assigned to Provincial Minster for Law Raja Basharat.