SAPM visits new Keamari Boat Basin Jetty

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs Mehmood Moulvi and Trustee Zubair Gilani visited the new Keamari Boat Basin Jetty here on Sunday.

The SAPM appreciated Karachi Port Trust – KPT's efforts in making the new Keamari Boat Basin Jetty available from June 20, 2021 onwards to facilitate general public and residents of Baba, Bhit & Manora Islands, said a spokesperson of the KPT.