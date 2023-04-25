UrduPoint.com

Saqib Nisar Transcended All Limits In Enmity With Nawaz Sharif: Kh Asif

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Saqib Nisar transcended all limits in enmity with Nawaz Sharif: Kh Asif

Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said he regretted the audio of former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and accused him of transcending all limits in his enmity with Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said he regretted the audio of former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and accused him of transcending all limits in his enmity with Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet on his official handle, the Defence Minister said Saqib Nisar some 14-15 years back mentioned his two complaints with Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif which were totally baseless.

He asserted that he could reveal these facts on the media.

Khawaja Asif alleged, "You (Saqib Nisar) took revenge with Nawaz Sharif and convicted him. How long will you continue to breed this venom."

