Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establishment for Pakistan’s sake if it is ready

(@Abdulla99267510)

Imran Khan remarks that justice has been “buried” after 26th Constitutional Amendment

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has said he is willing to speak with the establishment if it is ready, adding that while he had refused dialogue with the government, he never closed the door to negotiations with the establishment.

Speaking to the media after meeting Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, his sister Aleema Khan shared that the PTI founder clarified three key points. He said he would not, under any circumstances, hold talks with the PML-N, accusing the party of destroying Pakistan’s moral fabric. He reiterated his principle of “Amr bil Ma'ruf” (enjoining good), stressing the need to stand with the truth.

Aleema Khan further quoted Imran as questioning how those who granted NROs could speak the truth. He cited the examples of Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Andleeb Abbas, stating that Yasmin never held a press conference and yet remains imprisoned. He also referred to Shah Mahmood Qureshi, noting that despite the cipher case being over, Qureshi is still behind bars.

Imran Khan remarked that justice has been "buried" after the 26th Constitutional Amendment, claiming that even judges express helplessness when PTI leaders approach the courts. He called for opposition to the 26th Amendment and emphasized that if the establishment wishes to talk about Pakistan’s future, he is open to it.

Aleema stated that Imran had told his legal counsel Salman Safdar that PTI leadership would support him in the Al-Qadir Trust case. She added that Imran was pleased to hear about interviews given by his sons, Sulaiman and Qasim, and was happy to learn they wished to visit Pakistan.

She also mentioned a recent meeting between KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI leadership at KP House to discuss legal strategies, as Imran Khan's court cases are not being heard properly.

Imran Khan reiterated that he is open to talks with the establishment, but there is no discussion of any “deal” — he is only willing to speak for the sake of the country.

On the recent decision to promote the Army Chief to the rank of Field Marshal, Aleema said, “It’s better if we don’t comment,”.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, after meeting Imran Khan, said the party had already denied any in-house change plans. He stated that Imran Khan emphasized the need for unity between the party and the military and called for national cohesion.

He added, “We want the country to move towards unity. The founder’s full statement will be released by the Information Secretary,”. Gohar mentioned they also hoped for a ceasefire with Pakistan, following India’s recent request for dialogue. Imran has always supported negotiations, he said.

Gohar repeated Imran’s statement that the door to talks with the establishment was never closed — only talks with the government had been rejected.

“The time demands unity,” said the PTI Chairman.

“Imran Khan said the army is ours, and the country is ours. The military’s response has enhanced national morale and respect,” he said, adding that he also urged party members to stay united and alert.

When asked about Imran Khan refusing a polygraph test, Gohar said he hadn’t discussed the matter with him.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja described the meeting with Imran Khan as positive and said the founder was in good health. Imran stressed the need for national unity and warned that Indian PM Narendra Modi, after facing defeat, could resort to further mischief.

He said “the entire nation must unite to face the enemy and that we must work together to stabilize the economy," Raja added. He also said, “You cannot build unity while keeping the leader of the two-thirds majority party behind bars,”

Imran Khan, according to Raja, sent a message to all powerful stakeholders to act wisely and expressed his readiness to contribute toward national cohesion. While peaceful protest remains a democratic right, Raja noted that no final decision had been made regarding launching a protest movement.