UrduPoint.com

Sarfaraz Bugti For Expediting Ongoing Relief Operations In Balochistan Flood Hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Sarfaraz Bugti for expediting ongoing relief operations in Balochistan flood hit areas

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti on Thursday said that a number of people were still stranded in Balochistan province due to flash flooding and there was a need of immediately expediting the ongoing relief operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Senator Sarfaraz Bugti on Thursday said that a number of people were still stranded in Balochistan province due to flash flooding and there was a need of immediately expediting the ongoing relief operations.

Talking on point of order in the Senate, he said that there was also deficiency of tents, foods, and medicines.

He said that rehabilitation process would be more challenging and lengthy. He said that we should play our role in the rehabilitation of the flood affected people as this was the house of federation.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti proposed that special committee should be constituted to visit the flood hit areas of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Flood Visit

Recent Stories

World amateur snooker champion calls on Secretary ..

World amateur snooker champion calls on Secretary Sports Punjab, DG SBP

54 seconds ago
 India blocks access to Mushal Mullick's Twitter af ..

India blocks access to Mushal Mullick's Twitter after she writes to Modi for Yas ..

57 seconds ago
 Exhibition on " Muhammad Bin Qasim to Quaid-e-Azam ..

Exhibition on " Muhammad Bin Qasim to Quaid-e-Azam "held at Punjab Arts Council

1 minute ago
 DG Rangers Punjab calls on SBP director general

DG Rangers Punjab calls on SBP director general

3 minutes ago
 District Admin to organize "Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmi ..

District Admin to organize "Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir" rally on Aug 05

3 minutes ago
 Administrator for removal of debris from MA Jinnah ..

Administrator for removal of debris from MA Jinnah Road before Muharram

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.