Sarfaraz Bugti for expediting ongoing relief operations in Balochistan flood hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Senator Sarfaraz Bugti on Thursday said that a number of people were still stranded in Balochistan province due to flash flooding and there was a need of immediately expediting the ongoing relief operations.

Talking on point of order in the Senate, he said that there was also deficiency of tents, foods, and medicines.

He said that rehabilitation process would be more challenging and lengthy. He said that we should play our role in the rehabilitation of the flood affected people as this was the house of federation.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti proposed that special committee should be constituted to visit the flood hit areas of Balochistan.