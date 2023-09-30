Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Vows To End Terrorism From Country

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 10:08 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Federal Caretaker Interior Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday said that security forces were carrying out strict operations against terrorists to completely eliminate them from the country including Balochistan for the interest of durable peace.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Chief Minister Secretariat during the visit of Quetta after the Mastung blast.
Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Captain (R ) Mir Zubair Jamali, Interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai and Shania Khan were present on the occasion.

Federal Interior Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Indian Intelligence Agency was involved in all the big incidents of terrorist activities in Balochistan saying that there was no place for terrorists and their facilitators in Pakistan.
Condemning the incident of Mastung, he said that the operation was being carried out against anti-peace elements till completely eliminated from the country and Balochistan in order to maintain durable peace in the area.

He said that at least 55 people have been martyred in Mastung blast, saying that once again the terrorists targeted the innocent citizens who were celebrating Eid Milad-ul-Nabi in Mastung and termed it the first incident on Eid-Milad-ul- Nabi in Balochistan.

He said that we knew who was doing this terrorism and who was behind it saying that enemies of the country wanted to create chaos in the areas due to sabotage activities with the aim of halting the development of the country which would be foiled by the contribution of security forces and public for wider interest of the country.
The Minister such an incident could not weaken the morale of nation and security forces and people, forces and government have one page to ruin terrorist activities across the country.

