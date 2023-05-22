UrduPoint.com

Sargodha Achieves Wheat Procurement Target

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The District Sargodha achieved 100 percent wheat procurement target against set target of 107,867 metric tonnes of wheat during the campaign.

Director food Allah Ditta Saqib told APP here on Monday that a total procurement target of 302,860 metric tonnes of wheat was set in the division while Sargodha district had achieved its target.

He said that the district Khushab secured second position after completing 90% wheat procurement target, Bhakkar got third with 52% and Mianwali district ranked fourth after achieving 41% wheat procurement target in the division.

The Director Food said that 206,820 metric tonnes wheat had been purchased in the division which was 69% of the total set target while a total of 3 million gunny bags (bardana) had been distributed among 9,992 farmers in the division.

