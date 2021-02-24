Sarhad University, Pakistan Consulate in UAE ink MoU for award of scholarships to students

The Sarhad University and Pakistan Consulate in UAE Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for award of scholarships to teachers and students besides conducting seminars and workshops for international teachers and students in UAE

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ):The Sarhad University and Pakistan Consulate in UAE Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for award of scholarships to teachers and students besides conducting seminars and workshops for international teachers and students in UAE.

The agreement was inked between Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Ahmad Amjad Ali and Director Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Ras Al Khaimah Samina Nasir in UAE, said a press release issued here by press section of Consulate General of Pakistan in UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Amjad Ali said the consulate was ensuring higher education accessible and standardized for Pakistani students in United Arab Emirates, adding that measures were being taken to award scholarships to Pakistan students in coordination with Higher Education institution of UAE.

It may be recalled that according to the Memorandum of Understanding the private sector Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology Ras Al Khaimah in Dubai would provide six special scholarships with 100 percent tuition fee reimbursement to students and teachers in education and art, computer science and information technology and business management sciences in Northern Emirates.

Similarly, the students who passed FA and FSC with 80 per cent marks would also be given 50 percent scholarships in the above programs.

In addition, Sarhad University would coordinate in arranging CCD sessions, webinars, seminars and workshops for Pakistani and international teachers and students.

At the end of the ceremony the Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Ahmad Majid Ali and Director, Sarhad University of Science and Technology, Ras Al Khaimah Samina Nasir assured their full support and cooperation in promoting sports, educational and cultural activities in the best interest of Pakistan and UAE.