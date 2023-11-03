SAU finalizes all arrangements to conduct pre entry test for admissions in new academic year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Directorate of Admissions Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam informed on Friday that the varsity management has finalized all arrangements to conduct a pre-entry test for admission in all disciplines of the Academic Year 2023-2024 on November 5, 2023.

He informed the list of eligible candidates has already been displayed after scrutiny.

The candidates have been invited to appear in the pre-entry test for admission to the Undergraduate Degree Programme for the academic year 2023-2024 in all faculties of the university as well as Sub-Campus Umerkot, Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technology, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri and Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Khairpur Mirs, he said.

He informed that a total of 4160 male and female candidates will appear in the entry test to be held on November 5, 2023, simultaneously in the three venues of Sindh including Public school Hyderabad, Public School Sukkur and sub-campus Umerkot.

Another centre will be established in Quetta aimed to facilitate the candidates from Baluchistan, he said.