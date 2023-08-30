Open Menu

SAU Signs MoU With SANA For Scholarships Grant

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 08:21 PM

SAU signs MoU with SANA for scholarships grant

Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) has announced a scholarship Programme for students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) has announced a scholarship Programme for students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU).

The students will also be supported in career counseling, research, and higher education in different countries including America.

According to the university spokesman, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed here on Wednesday by the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Murri, and the President of SANA Dr. Maqbool Halepoto.

The scholarship will be awarded under Dr. Feroze Ahmed Memorial Education (FAME) Scholarship Programme for five years, while career counseling, internship, and knowledge programmes will be continued, including the guidance of students aspiring for higher education in the USA and other countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that a large number of students coming for education in the university belong to poor families, despite the difficult conditions and it is the reason that the university management was feeling hesitation to increase fees compared to other universities. The fees for female students in colleges and sub-campus have already been made free by the university management, he informed.

Through this MoU which was signed with SANA, he said that it will be easier for the meritorious and deserving students to continue their higher education.

Dr. Maqbool Halepoto said the SANA is successfully running scholarship programmes for deserving students from underprivileged areas of Sindh along with welfare activities.

He said that full scholarships would be awarded to deserving students of Sindh Agriculture University. The SANA will also extend its support to the university in its research in agriculture, agricultural engineering, allied science, and livestock management, he assured.

The Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture Engineering Dr. Altaf Siyal said that during recent floods, the tuition fees paid by the flood-affected students studying at the university were refunded in two different phases due to the efforts of the alumni and faculty of the university Dr. Zahid Malik.

Later, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, SANA President Dr. Maqbool Halepoto, Dr. Altaf Siyal, and Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar also distributed the tuition fee cheques among the students.

Among others, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, and Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh USA Poor Education Agriculture From

Recent Stories

Foundation stone laid for renovation,upgradation o ..

Foundation stone laid for renovation,upgradation of ASH: Mayor

4 minutes ago
 NEPRA asks DISCOs to improve performance in 15 day ..

NEPRA asks DISCOs to improve performance in 15 days

11 minutes ago
 Court orders FIA to present challan in suspicious ..

Court orders FIA to present challan in suspicious transactions case against Parv ..

11 minutes ago
 Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast

Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast

11 minutes ago
 Modern immunization centre to be established at IP ..

Modern immunization centre to be established at IPH

4 minutes ago
 Shams signs MoU with South Korean MBC

Shams signs MoU with South Korean MBC

40 minutes ago
SEDD organises &#039;Advantages of E-commerce and ..

SEDD organises &#039;Advantages of E-commerce and E-marketing&#039; workshop

40 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, National Ambulance sign M ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, National Ambulance sign MoU to promote public safety in ..

40 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge as rally fades

Stock markets diverge as rally fades

4 minutes ago
 Experts call for leveraging waste to energy for de ..

Experts call for leveraging waste to energy for decarbonization of cement sector ..

4 minutes ago
 Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with ..

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with LALIGA

1 hour ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow i ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan