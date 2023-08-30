SAU signs MoU with SANA for scholarships grant

Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) has announced a scholarship Programme for students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) has announced a scholarship Programme for students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU).

The students will also be supported in career counseling, research, and higher education in different countries including America.

According to the university spokesman, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed here on Wednesday by the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Murri, and the President of SANA Dr. Maqbool Halepoto.

The scholarship will be awarded under Dr. Feroze Ahmed Memorial Education (FAME) Scholarship Programme for five years, while career counseling, internship, and knowledge programmes will be continued, including the guidance of students aspiring for higher education in the USA and other countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that a large number of students coming for education in the university belong to poor families, despite the difficult conditions and it is the reason that the university management was feeling hesitation to increase fees compared to other universities. The fees for female students in colleges and sub-campus have already been made free by the university management, he informed.

Through this MoU which was signed with SANA, he said that it will be easier for the meritorious and deserving students to continue their higher education.

Dr. Maqbool Halepoto said the SANA is successfully running scholarship programmes for deserving students from underprivileged areas of Sindh along with welfare activities.

He said that full scholarships would be awarded to deserving students of Sindh Agriculture University. The SANA will also extend its support to the university in its research in agriculture, agricultural engineering, allied science, and livestock management, he assured.

The Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture Engineering Dr. Altaf Siyal said that during recent floods, the tuition fees paid by the flood-affected students studying at the university were refunded in two different phases due to the efforts of the alumni and faculty of the university Dr. Zahid Malik.

Later, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, SANA President Dr. Maqbool Halepoto, Dr. Altaf Siyal, and Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar also distributed the tuition fee cheques among the students.

Among others, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, and Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi were also present on this occasion.