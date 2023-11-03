SAU to establish bio health agriculture overseas demonstration park

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam in collaboration with the Chinese University will establish bio health agriculture overseas demonstration park in the field area of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between Sindh Agriculture University and Northwest University of Agriculture and Forest to enhance the quality of crops and vegetables. Under this MoU, the university spokesman informed here on Friday that experts and students from both countries will join hands to exchange research and knowledge in future.

A delegation from Northwest University of Agriculture and Forest visited Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and went to the proposed site of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics where the Bio Health Agriculture Overseas Demonstration Park will be established. The Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Jan Muhammad Marri while welcoming the delegation agreed to work together on various projects in the future regarding agricultural development and research.

A meeting was also held which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri and attended by Zhao Limin from the Northwest University of Agriculture and Forest, Shi Suki, Deputy Secretary General of Yingling Bio-Health Agriculture Industry Alliance, Dr Shahnawaz Marri Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics of Sindh Agriculture University and Dr Abdul Ghaffar Shar, a post-doctoral PhD student in China's Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University (NWAFU) from Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, Dr Fateh Marri said that the country's agriculture will benefit from joint research on increasing the quality and production of wheat, rice, corn, millet, vegetables, and other crops.

The SAU experts and students will benefit from this new research and technology, he hoped adding that there will be access to academics and research institutions while teaching information will also be exchanged through this MoU. The Chinese expert Yao Limin assured to set up experimental exhibition centres of Bio-Health Agriculture Overseas Demonstration Park in the varsity's farms with test and display high-quality wheat and vegetable varieties.

The collaborative research on salt-tolerant and high-quality crop varieties as well as promoting new products of disease-resistant biological agents will also be carried out in Sindh Agriculture University, he said. Earlier, the Chinese experts also visited the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics of Sindh Agriculture University where they met with the Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr.

Jan Muhammad Marri and discussed matters of mutual interest. Dr. Marri said the Chinese experts are supporting us in agricultural development and new technology. The deans of faculties, professors, experts, and students from various departments were also present on the occasion.

