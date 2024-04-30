Open Menu

SAU Trains Extension Workers On Climate-resilient Farming

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) In a concerted effort to address the challenges posed by climate change and ensure food security at the grassroots level, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has recently conducted a three-day training session focused on climate-resilient agriculture, specifically tailored for agricultural extension workers from district Thatta, aimed at bolstering agricultural productivity in coastal areas.

This collaborative initiative between Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Islamic Relief Pakistan and the Norwegian embassy underscores a shared dedication to fostering resilience and sustainability in agriculture and enhancing the welfare of coastal communities in Sindh.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor of SAU Tandojam Dr. Fateh Marri underscored the significance of arming extension workers with requisite technology and skills.

He emphasized the pivotal role of extension workers for sustainable agricultural practices, encompassing marketing, crop diversification and soil and water management techniques for the coastal regions.

Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar outlined the training's objectives.

Khadim Hussain Soomro, representing Islamic Relief Pakistan reiterated the organization's dedication to empowering communities in Sindh. He underscored the training's value in enhancing the knowledge and skills of extension workers.

The training session, attended by extension workers from Thatta district and faculty members from Sindh SAU aimed to equip participants with practical insights and strategies for effectively implementing climate-resilient agricultural practices.

