SAU Trains Extension Workers On Climate-resilient Farming
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) In a concerted effort to address the challenges posed by climate change and ensure food security at the grassroots level, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has recently conducted a three-day training session focused on climate-resilient agriculture, specifically tailored for agricultural extension workers from district Thatta, aimed at bolstering agricultural productivity in coastal areas.
This collaborative initiative between Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Islamic Relief Pakistan and the Norwegian embassy underscores a shared dedication to fostering resilience and sustainability in agriculture and enhancing the welfare of coastal communities in Sindh.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor of SAU Tandojam Dr. Fateh Marri underscored the significance of arming extension workers with requisite technology and skills.
He emphasized the pivotal role of extension workers for sustainable agricultural practices, encompassing marketing, crop diversification and soil and water management techniques for the coastal regions.
Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar outlined the training's objectives.
Khadim Hussain Soomro, representing Islamic Relief Pakistan reiterated the organization's dedication to empowering communities in Sindh. He underscored the training's value in enhancing the knowledge and skills of extension workers.
The training session, attended by extension workers from Thatta district and faculty members from Sindh SAU aimed to equip participants with practical insights and strategies for effectively implementing climate-resilient agricultural practices.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC seeks details of Punjab cabinet's decision about wheat procurement1 minute ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Office arranges awareness session for ICP's students1 minute ago
-
Indian troops continue extensive cordon and search operations in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits measles-affected village: Ensures Government support and accountability21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condoles death of Dr. Malik’s brother in Turbat21 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over resistance in eve-teasing21 minutes ago
-
12 inmates of Abbottabad Jail completes adult literacy21 minutes ago
-
AG Balochistan to hold open court on May 622 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office working to address public complaints following approved guidelines31 minutes ago
-
Heavy vehicles banned from entering Murree31 minutes ago
-
Rs 807.5m fine imposed on 7704 electricity thieves, 6225 arrested in 234 days: FESCO spokesman31 minutes ago
-
ADC for making anti-polio drive successful in Ziarat31 minutes ago