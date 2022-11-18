UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia's KSRelief Distributes Winter Bags To People In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Saudi Arabia's KSRelief distributes winter bags to people in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 370 winter bags to people affected by floods and torrential rain in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 370 winter bags to people affected by floods and torrential rain in Pakistan.

The bags, which include clothing to keep individuals warm during the winter season, benefited 2,590 people, Saudi Press Agency reported .

The initiative comes as part of KSRelief's efforts to secure and support people in need in the South Asian nation.

