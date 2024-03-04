Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on taking constitutional oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Monday sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his taking the constitutional oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Monday sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his taking the constitutional oath.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Crown Prince wished Sharif success, and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity,