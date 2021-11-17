SBCA demolishes number of illegal constructions in city

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Wednesday demolished number of illegal constructions in different areas of the megalopolis

According to a news release, the SBCA's demolition squad demolished additional floors, portions and other such illegal constructions in Saddar Town, Lyari, Jamshed Town, Karachi Administrative Employees Housing Society, Gulshan Iqbal town and Korangi.

The aforesaid demolition operations were carried out under the supervision of the concerned Deputy and Assistant Directors and Demolition Officers while a heavy contingent of area police including SBCA Police Force was also present to maintain law and order situation.