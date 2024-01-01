Open Menu

SC Adjourns Hearing On Petition Against Delimitation In NA-165

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 08:28 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till a date, after general elections, in a case pertaining to the delimitations of NA-165

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the elections would be held on the delimitations, finalized before the issuance of election schedule.

At the outset of hearing, Director General Law Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adopted the stance that the delimitation had been notified before the announcement of election schedule.

It may be mentioned that the petition was filed by Saood Majeed, a candidate in NA-165.

