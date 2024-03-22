SC Declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s Removal As IHC Judge Illegal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM
The top court has also overturned the Supreme Judicial Council's recommendation against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, and held that Justice Siddiqui is to be recognized as a retired judge.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rendered the dismissal of former Islamabad High Court judge, Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, null and void. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa presided over a five-member bench, including Justices Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Mandokhail, Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Irfan Saadat Khan, which delivered a detailed 23-page verdict.
It ruled that Justice Siddiqui's appeals against his dismissal are upheld, and he should receive all entitlements accorded to a retired judge.
The top court held that due to the prolonged delay, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's age has surpassed 62 years, rendering his reinstatement impossible.
Consequently, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui is to be recognized as a retired judge.
Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's removal from the judiciary stemmed from the Supreme Judicial Council's recommendation under Article 209 of the Constitution. This was due to his inappropriate conduct as a judge, specifically his delivery of a speech at the District Bar Association Rawalpindi on July 21, 2018.
Previously, on January 23, the Supreme Court had deferred its decision regarding the appeal against the removal of former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. During the proceedings, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa emphasized the necessity of exercising caution to maintain the constitutional balance between institutions.
