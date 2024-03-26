SC orders to remove clauses of ATA in case of kidnapping, firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday directed to remove sections of anti-terrorism law against two accused already facing imprisonment sentence in cases of kidnapping and firing on police.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the appeal of two accused Nadeem Wali and Javed Iqbal. The two accused were announced imprisonment sentence on alleged kidnapping of a citizen Haseeb Ahmed in Lahore and firing on police in Chakwal in 2001.

During the course of proceeding, the court noted that the accused were given separate sentences in different crime incidents in Lahore and Chakwal. How the incident of firing on police happened in Chakwal when the case of kidnapping was registered in Lahore, it questioned.

Justice Mandokhail asked that whether attack on police party didn’t come under anti-terrorism law.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked that what kind of police encounter it was, in which three personnel lost lives but no accused got injured.

Petitioners’ lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate said that his clients didn’t attack the police party rather a raid was conducted on the house of the accused. Trial of accused in separate courts couldn’t be done in one incident, he said. He said that his client and victim of kidnapping were friends and business partners.

After hearing arguments, the court subsequently ordered to remove the sections of anti-terrorism law and adjourned the case.