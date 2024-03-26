Open Menu

SC Orders To Remove Clauses Of ATA In Case Of Kidnapping, Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

SC orders to remove clauses of ATA in case of kidnapping, firing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday directed to remove sections of anti-terrorism law against two accused already facing imprisonment sentence in cases of kidnapping and firing on police.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the appeal of two accused Nadeem Wali and Javed Iqbal. The two accused were announced imprisonment sentence on alleged kidnapping of a citizen Haseeb Ahmed in Lahore and firing on police in Chakwal in 2001.

During the course of proceeding, the court noted that the accused were given separate sentences in different crime incidents in Lahore and Chakwal. How the incident of firing on police happened in Chakwal when the case of kidnapping was registered in Lahore, it questioned.

Justice Mandokhail asked that whether attack on police party didn’t come under anti-terrorism law.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked that what kind of police encounter it was, in which three personnel lost lives but no accused got injured.

Petitioners’ lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate said that his clients didn’t attack the police party rather a raid was conducted on the house of the accused. Trial of accused in separate courts couldn’t be done in one incident, he said. He said that his client and victim of kidnapping were friends and business partners.

After hearing arguments, the court subsequently ordered to remove the sections of anti-terrorism law and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Injured Firing Attack Supreme Court Police Kidnapping Business Chakwal Court

Recent Stories

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange ..

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

14 minutes ago
 Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

3 hours ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

3 hours ago
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

4 hours ago
 PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

4 hours ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

5 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

6 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan